Air Force closing public access to Holloman Evaporation Pond due to high chemical levels

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Holloman Air Force Base will close public access to the land surrounding the Holloman Evaporation Pond starting August 14, 2025.

Officials say that U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, decided to close the land to protect the public from potential exposure to Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, also known as "forever chemicals."

Earlier this year, ABC-7 did a special report on the lake. It serves as a wastewater catch basin for the base, and officials have found Aqueous Film Forming Foam products, used in firefighting operations and training programs on the base, in the lake.

An investigation from the New Mexico Environment Department found record levels of forever chemicals in the lake's water, as well as the nearby soil, plants and animals. The investigation's report was released in January 2025.

"Holloman AFB has already taken steps to address PFAS in response to evolving science," a spokesperson for the base explained. "Understanding that there was a presence of PFAS, Holloman AFB ended its hunting program in 2019 and signs prohibiting hunting were installed. In addition, all recreational activities involving the water in the HEP have also been prohibited."