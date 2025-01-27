Highest levels of ‘forever chemicals’ ever recorded in the world found at southern New Mexico lake

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Anyone who captured and/or consumed wildlife from Holloman Lake near Alamogordo between 2010 and 2024 should be aware of a new health advisory, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).

A new environmental report revealed "record-breaking" levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) concentrated in the plants and wildlife at the lake.

The New Mexico Environmental Department (NMED) released the report today, showing that samples from the lake contained "the highest PFAS levels ever recorded in any wild animal and plant worldwide."

“The levels of PFAS contamination in Holloman Lake are deeply concerning, particularly for hunters who may have consumed waterfowl from the area over the past decade,” said Dr. Miranda Durham, medical director for NMDOH. “PFAS exposure has been linked to serious health problems, and we encourage anyone who has consumed game from this region and has concerns to talk to their healthcare provider.”

PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," are chemicals that have been used in the production of consumer products since the 1940s and 1950s. They can cause potential health risks, including increased cholesterol levels, reduced birth weight, kidney and testicular cancer, pregnancy-induced hypertension, and liver enzyme changes.

The lake is currently open for camping and day-use.