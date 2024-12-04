Dangerous, blinding snow squalls from a potent, fast-moving winter storm threaten travel in the Northeast

By Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

(CNN) — A quick-hitting but potent winter storm could knock out power and bring dangerous travel conditions from the Midwest to the Northeast as it delivers intense bursts of snow and strong winds, already underway Wednesday morning in parts of the Midwest.

The storm will slide east and expand its wintry conditions over much of the Great Lakes and parts Midwest by Wednesday afternoon and reach into the interior Northeast by Wednesday night, where snow squalls will be one of the most dangerous impacts Wednesday night into Thursday.

Snow squalls are intense but brief bursts of heavy snow and strong winds that can create blinding, whiteout conditions seemingly out of nowhere, and are incredibly dangerous for drivers.

“There is no safe place on a highway during a snow squall,” the Weather Prediction Center warned. “Dangerous travel conditions are likely, including whiteout visibility and rapidly worsening road conditions.”

A snow squall was responsible for a massive pileup in Pennsylvania in 2022 that involved 80 vehicles and killed six people.

Another hallmark from this storm will be strong winds capable of knocking out power and damaging trees, particularly from the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic to the New England coast. Wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph will roar over the Northeast and parts of the mid-Atlantic Thursday including in Washington, DC, Philadelphia and New York City.

Snow from this storm will impact a much larger area than the storms of the past few weeks, but should still dodge the cities along the Northeast’s I-95 corridor. The most snow will once again pile up in elevated areas and downwind of the Great Lakes, where 5 feet of snow fell over the holiday weekend. Snow and lake-effect from the storm could dump another 1 to 2 feet on areas that are still digging out.

Lighter snow up to an inch or two is possible in some of the Northeast’s lower elevations.

A few snowflakes could mix with rain at times along the Interstate-95 corridor. Any accumulating snow is unlikely close to the coast but wet roads and chilly air could lead to slick spots and tricky travel.

