Over 75% of the US expected to face freezing temperatures this week as rare winter storm barrels toward the South

By Allison Chinchar and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Most of the United States is being assailed with extreme winter weather this week as Arctic air blasts south from Canada, snow tracks up the Northeast coast and a potentially crippling winter storm takes aim at the South.

Travelers are facing delays Sunday and cold is in store for much of the nation, with more than 75% of the US expected to face freezing temperatures this week.

Over 70 million people are under winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings from Tennessee to Maine on Sunday. That means snow for many Northeast cities, as a low-pressure system will bring a quick shot of snow to the I-95 corridor from Virginia to Maine on Sunday through early Monday.

Washington, DC, is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow, with up to 6 inches expected in New York and Boston. Hartford, Connecticut, could see 5 to 7 inches of snow and Portland, Maine, could receive up to 8 inches.

At least 964 flights into or out of the US were canceled by noon Sunday with another 1,700 delayed, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Over 20% of flights into or out of Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport were canceled, the site shows.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to the storm.

“As always, I urge all New Jerseyans to use caution, follow all safety protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary,” Murphy said on X Saturday.

Meanwhile, the South is bracing for a rare winter storm with a still-uncertain forecast. Louisiana declared a state of emergency and Texas has directed state agencies to mobilize resources due to the threat of snow.

Dangerous cold for millions

Arctic air spreads across much of the US this week, and for some states, the extreme cold could last for days. Nearly 150 million people are under cold weather alerts with forecasters warning of potential frozen pipes, frostbite and travel delays.

More than two dozen record lows are possible this week including in Cleveland, Kansas City, and Houston as temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees below normal.

Denver is forecast to have a high temperature of only 9 degrees Monday, a staggering 36 degrees cooler than their normal high of 45.

Southern cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Memphis and Birmingham may not even reach a high temperature above freezing Monday and Tuesday.

“An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes,” the National Weather Service in Atlanta warned.

Wind is also a huge factor in the cold. Wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph, along with the already very cold temperatures, will lead to wind chills of minus 25 to 50 below zero at times from Sunday to Tuesday across the Midwest and Northern Plains. These conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes.

‘Rare, significant winter storm’ for South

More than 30 million people from Texas to Georgia are under winter storm watches in preparation for a rare winter storm across the Gulf Coast and Southeast this week.

The impacts from the significant storm will begin in Texas on Monday, the Weather Prediction Center said, adding that major traffic and travel disruptions are likely through mid-week.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected near and south of the Interstate 20 corridor with potentially heavy snow or sleet in some areas. The sleet and freezing rain could stretch as far south as the Interstate 10 corridor.

The latest forecast shows the potential for at least 3 inches of snow in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, Louisiana; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Macon, Georgia; Montgomery, Alabama and Houston, Texas.

Ice accumulations could also lead to power outages and downed trees.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.