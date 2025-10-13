Jersey Shore braces for potentially highest water levels in a decade as nor’easter delivers final blow



By CNN’s Dakin Andone, CNN Meteorologists Linda Lam, Mary Gilbert and Chris Dolce

Major coastal flooding and wind-whipped rain will hit the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coastline Monday as an impactful nor’easter crawls up the East Coast for a third consecutive day.

The storm has already disrupted air travel at major Northeast airports, triggered serious flooding in South Carolina and threatens to push the ocean into homes and onto roads along the mid-Atlantic coast at Monday afternoon’s high tide.

This coastal storm is called a nor’easter because winds blowing from the northeast push water toward the coast, causing it to erode beaches and pile up water and cause flooding.

Here’s the latest:

Dangerous coastal flooding: Water levels Monday afternoon could reach a mark not touched in more than a decade along the Jersey Shore. “Widespread roadway flooding and closed roads, damage to structures and evacuations are possible,” the National Weather Service warned. Parts of coastal Virginia hit major flood stage, the most severe level, Sunday afternoon and dozens of other locales in the mid-Atlantic experienced moderate flooding.

Water levels Monday afternoon could reach a mark not touched in more than a decade along the Jersey Shore. “Widespread roadway flooding and closed roads, damage to structures and evacuations are possible,” the National Weather Service warned. Parts of coastal Virginia hit major flood stage, the most severe level, Sunday afternoon and dozens of other locales in the mid-Atlantic experienced moderate flooding. Travel woes: Rainfall and gusty winds could cause more delays at Northeast airports Monday. The storm caused long delays and ground delays at times Sunday at Boston Logan, New York’s John F. Kennedy, Washington, DC, Reagan National, Newark Liberty, and Philadelphia airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Thousands of flights were delayed nationwide Sunday.

Rainfall and gusty winds could cause more delays at Northeast airports Monday. The storm caused long delays and ground delays at times Sunday at Boston Logan, New York’s John F. Kennedy, Washington, DC, Reagan National, Newark Liberty, and Philadelphia airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Thousands of flights were delayed nationwide Sunday. Water rescues: Authorities in Georgetown, South Carolina, rescued several motorists trapped Sunday morning by floodwaters after nearly 10 inches of rain fell there in 24 hours Saturday into Sunday, Georgetown County Emergency Services Director Brandon Ellis told CNN. No one was injured. Numerous people in Columbus County, North Carolina, were also rescued from vehicles stalled across flooded roadways, according to local officials.

Authorities in Georgetown, South Carolina, rescued several motorists trapped Sunday morning by floodwaters after nearly 10 inches of rain fell there in 24 hours Saturday into Sunday, Georgetown County Emergency Services Director Brandon Ellis told CNN. No one was injured. Numerous people in Columbus County, North Carolina, were also rescued from vehicles stalled across flooded roadways, according to local officials. Punishing winds: Wind gusts over 50 mph have been observed in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey. Around 35,000 customers across five states impacted by the storm were without power Monday morning, according to Poweroutage.us. Gusty winds will continue along the Northeast coast today, but will slacken overnight and into Tuesday.

Days of significant coastal flooding

Near two dozen river gauge locations along the East Coast are expected to reach moderate or major flood stage, the two most severe levels, at Monday afternoon’s high tide. The New Jersey coast is of particular concern and a state of emergency is in effect there with three locations predicted to hit major flood stage.

Water levels in Atlantic City, New Jersey, could hit about 8 feet Monday, which would be the highest level observed since Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Water levels climbed into minor flood stage there on Sunday afternoon and shut down Route 40 and Route 30 in both directions in and out of the city.

Barnegat Bay and Great Egg Harbor Bay along the Jersey Shore could also hit major flood stage this afternoon. Widespread road flooding and damage to structures are possible at that level, the National Weather Service says.

Delaware and New York were also gearing up for coastal flooding.

A voluntary evacuation is in effect in Bowers Beach, Delaware, with water levels expected to rise into moderate flood stage there. The Delaware National Guard has been activated to help with any storm-related issues in the state, the state’s department of emergency management announced in a news release Sunday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday night declared a state of emergency in eight counties across the southern part of the state as a coastal flood warning is expected to remain in effect in Long Island, New York City and southern Westchester County through 8 p.m. Monday.

The potent storm caused coastal flooding in the Southeast over the weekend. Portions of North Carolina Highway 12 were closed Sunday due to ocean overwash. The Department of Transportation warned drivers that travel is dangerous in the Outer Banks.

Ongoing beach erosion in the Outer Banks will add to concerns there. At least nine unoccupied homes have collapsed into the Atlantic since September 30 due to intense wave action and erosion from recent storms.

Charleston Harbor in South Carolina reached major flood stage Saturday afternoon and Friday morning, flooding streets there.

When will it end?

Strong winds gusting up to 45 mph will continue to lash the coast as the storm crawls north through Monday. Some of the strongest gusts through Monday afternoon are expected from New Jersey into southern New England.

These wind gusts are as strong as what a tropical storm produces, despite this storm not being classified as one.

Winds should begin to subside Monday night into Tuesday as the storm pulls away from the coast.

Some of the storm’s heaviest rain has already soaked the Carolinas, but the Northeast will continue to see showers Monday.

The nor’easter will finally pull away from the coast Tuesday. High pressure will build in behind the storm, resulting in dry weather and decreasing winds.

CNN’s Leigh Waldman, Amanda Musa, Caroll Alvarado, Sara Smart and Danya Gainor contributed reporting to this story.