Blitzing the Barriers: Opening the world of football to everyone

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Since the first game of football was played between Rutgers and Princeton in 1869, the game has always been associated with men. It's mostly played by men, coached by men and refereed by men.

But in recent years more women have started to take on roles at all levels of the game, including here at high schools in the Borderland.

“Being a female role model for these guys to have, has been so rewarding for me to be able to show them that females don’t have to be in the general role that we think of them to be in," Hanks High School Freshman Offensive Coordinator, Shelley Prather said.

“I hope we start integrating more females into male dominated sports," El Paso High School Director of Football Operations, Kelci Collins said. "I think it brings something that the athletes need."

