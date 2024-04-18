ABC-7 Sunday Xtra: Bowl Season Convention in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - College football's bowl season is still 8 months away. But earlier this week, representatives from the country's 43 bowl games were in El Paso for the first time ever to discuss the upcoming season.

The Bowl Season conference brought together bowl game executive directors and their staffs to talk about everything from how to promote the game to the fans, to securing title sponsorships, even how to best run the event on game day.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, we'll go in-depth on the conference with our guests, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas, Executive Director of the College Football Playoffs Bill Hancock, and Executive Director of Bowl Season Nick Carparelli.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m. immediately following ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.