Skip to Content
Xtra

ABC-7 Sunday Xtra: Bowl Season Convention in El Paso

By
Published 5:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - College football's bowl season is still 8 months away. But earlier this week, representatives from the country's 43 bowl games were in El Paso for the first time ever to discuss the upcoming season.

The Bowl Season conference brought together bowl game executive directors and their staffs to talk about everything from how to promote the game to the fans, to securing title sponsorships, even how to best run the event on game day.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, we'll go in-depth on the conference with our guests, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas, Executive Director of the College Football Playoffs Bill Hancock, and Executive Director of Bowl Season Nick Carparelli.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m. immediately following ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
bowl season
college football
college football playoffs
xtra

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content