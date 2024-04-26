ABC-7 Xtra: New amphitheater for Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In just about two years, a state-of-the-art 12,500 seat amphitheater will open in Northeast El Paso on the site where Cohen Stadium once stood. This project stems from a Cohen Entertainment District master plan by the city that was approved in 2018 by then-mayor Dee Margo and City Council.

Now, six years later, the master plan has been revived with the announcement on Tuesday by the city and Colorado-based Notes Live that the Sunset Amphitheater will be built. The $30.9 million dollar venue is expected to generate $5.4 billion dollars in revenue and provide approximately 2,000 jobs.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, we'll get extra perspective on the project from JW Roth, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Notes Live, and El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser. We ask how the deal came together and why El Paso was chosen for the amphitheater, among other questions.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition airs at 10:35 p.m. after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.