Skip to Content
Xtra

ABC-7 XTRA: How El Paso and Dona Ana County are prosecuting crimes involving migrants

Canal 44, Juárez.
By
Published 2:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In March and April, large groups of migrants allegedly rioted and breached border barriers near Gate 36 at the U.S.-Mexico border. Each group of migrants was arrested and charged with a Class B misdemeanor of Riot Participation.

On April 22nd, a hearing was held where the El Paso County Public Defender's Office challenged whether it was legal to detain those migrants. County Court at Law #7 judge Ruben Morales ruled there was no probable cause to detain the migrants. But El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks took the 141 cases to a grand jury, who did determine there was probable cause to believe the migrants started a riot to enter the country illegally.

How do the district attorneys in El Paso and Las Cruces prosecute cases involving migrants? What are the legal differences between the states? Bill Hicks and Dona Ana District Attorney Gerald Byers appear on the Sunday edition of ABC-7 Xtra to answer those questions. Watch Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content