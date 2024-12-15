ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Mild and quiet week with light winds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning to you all. We are looking at a mild week ahead with good news on the horizon. Yesterday, we saw the potential for up to 35 mph winds, but since yesterday, the wind forecast has significantly decreased for the middle of this week. Now, almost all week long, winds should remain between 10-20 mph. This is great news for all of my wind dislikers out there.

Temperatures will remain above average in the 60s through Tuesday. By Wednesday, we could see a slight drop with low 60s and high 50s likely through the end of the week. As we approach the first day of winter, the weather looks quiet, but we will continue to monitor any changes for you. Have a great week!