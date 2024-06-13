How U.S. Border Patrol agents prepare for the summer months ahead on duty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the region reaches scorching temperatures this summer, U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector sees an increase in rescues and body recoveries in the desert. The hot temperatures lead to heat-related deaths even among Border Patrol agents.

Today, Border Patrol Chief of the El Paso sector, Anthony "Good" Scott, posted to social media platform X commemorating Border Patrol agent Johan S. Mordan. Four years ago, on June 12th, 2020, Mordan died from heat-related injuries in a remote desert area between El Paso and New Mexico. Agents found Mordan unresponsive at the scene 4 years ago.

U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector tells ABC-7 they are seeing an increase in migrants being left behind due to human smugglers leaving them behind on purpose; whether that be due to migrants suffering an injury, or being unable to keep up with the group illegally crossing into the U.S.

Body temperature rises quickly in the desert. Last week, Border Patrol recovered 4 bodies. All migrants died from heat-related injuries.

A U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector spokesman, Orlando Marrero Rubio, tells ABC-7 that agents are prepared for the worst in the desert. Agents carry electrolytes, water, and sunscreen, and are trained frequently on how to deal with working under the scorching sun. In case a migrant or an agent is showing symptoms relating to heat injury, Rubio says the El Paso sector has 140 agents that are EMTs or paramedics.

So far this fiscal year, Rubio says El Paso sector Border Patrol has rescued around 671 migrants and recovered 74 bodies. In fiscal year 2023, Rubio says they rescued 220 migrants and recovered 49 bodies.