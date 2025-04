EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Looking ahead to this week we look to remain warm and dry with light winds. Monday conditions will be calm, comfortable, and clear.

Today we will feel temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday. We will see temperatures slightly above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 85, Las Cruces 82. Not too bad for outdoor plans. As always don't forget to hydrate as temperatures are warming up!