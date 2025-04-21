Walmart shooter pleads guilty, victim impact statements to start this afternoon

Update (10:50 AM): ABC-7 was in the courtroom as Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty.

A large group of victims, media, and people involved in the case gathered in the courtroom to witness the plea hearing.

Crusius spoke out loud publicly for the first time this morning. He responded to questions about the plea posed by Judge Sam Medrano.

Medrano, El Paso District Attorney James Montoya, and defense attorney Joe Spencer all addressed Crusius, condemning the hate that motivated his killings.

Montoya also read out the names of all the victims and survivors of the mass shooting.

The victim impact statements are starting this afternoon.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Patrick Crusius, the Walmart shooter, is in court today to plea guilty to the state charges stemming from the August 3, 2019 mass shooting.

The shooting left 23 people dead and wounded 22 others.

In a plea deal reached in March, Crusius will plead guilty to one count of capital murder of multiple persons and 22 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Crusius will be sentenced to life in prison.

Victim impact statements are scheduled to begin after 1 p.m.