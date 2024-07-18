ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Back to school mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- School begins this Monday for students in the Clint Independent School District, and Tuesday for San Elizario district. Classes resume for the remaining districts in El Paso county over the next two weeks.

Whether your child is beginning their education in Pre-K, or moving from elementary school to middle school, or even if they are brand new to a school in El Paso, they are probably feeling different emotions. It could be excitement or it could be anxiety or stress.

Your child's mental health is critical to their success at school. As parents, you need to watch for signs that your child may be dealing with emotions they are not prepared to deal with on their own.

This week, as part of KVIA's Be Mindful mental health initiative, ABC-7 Xtra Sunday focuses on back to school mental health. Guests include Krista Wingate, chief of child and adolescent services for Emergence Health Network, and Dr. Brenda Chacon-Robles, Chief Academic Officer for the Ysleta Independent School District. Both women will offer tips to help parents and students.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday with Mark Ross airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.