ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Mayoral candidate interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eight people are running to be the next mayor of El Paso. Three of them are current city representatives.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, you'll hear from the top four candidates based on the number and amount of campaign contributions - businessman Renard Johnson and sitting city representatives Cassandra Hernandez, Brian Kenney, and Isabel Salcido.

The candidates were interviewed last month by ABC-7 reporter Andrew J. Polk and El Paso Inc. reporter Reyes Mata. They were all asked a wide variety of questions ranging from leadership style, to the use of bonds and certificates of obligation, to street projects. Responses to five of the questions will be included in the Xtra broadcast. The full interviews can be found here on kvia.com and on the KVIA ABC-7 CTV app. Two of the interviews will be included in this Sunday's edition of El Paso Inc., while the other two will be in next Sunday's issue.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.