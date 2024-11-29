Skip to Content
ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: The present and future of El Paso malls

November 26, 2024 12:10 PM
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The holiday shopping season is in full swing and local malls are filled with shoppers looking for bargains.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, Mark Ross explores the present and future of El Paso malls. He'll look at how local malls stay relevant in the age of online shopping, how they attract and keep customers and bring in new retailers, and what mall executives see for the future.

Joining Mark are two representatives from Cielo Vista Mall, Director of Marketing and Business Development Cindy Foght and General Manager Jonathon Valenzuela. Also participating are West Miller representing The Fountains at Farah, and Adam Frank, president of River Oaks Properties, which owns West Towne Marketplace among other properties.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

