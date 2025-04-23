Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm & breezy Spring day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You can anticipate another nice Spring day throughout the Borderland. We will be warm and develop light breezy patterns at most.

Wednesday's forecast will be similar to Tuesday's. Temperatures will be slightly above average. El Paso is expected to be 88, Las Cruces 85.

We will also see some breezy condition today with gusts picking up to 25 MPH at most into the evening.

Expect similar conditions warm, dry, breezy, sunny, through Friday. By Sunday we will develop windy conditions. Early outlooks suggest winds could reach 40 MPH.

