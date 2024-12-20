Skip to Content
Xtra

ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: One-on-one with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser

City of El Paso
By
Published 11:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser wraps up his second term in office next month. But before he leaves office, he's sitting down for a one-on-one interview with ABC-7's Mark Ross.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, Mark asks the Mayor about the highlights during his term and the challenges he faced. Mayor Leeser will also share what he hopes his legacy will be, and the advice he's offering to incoming Mayor Renard Johnson.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 pm, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
abc-7 xtra
el paso mayor
Leeser
Oscar Leeser

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content