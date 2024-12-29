Skip to Content
ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Top 7 local stories of 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 covered a lot of news in 2024. But what were the seven most impactful stories of the year?

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross is joined by ABC-7 anchors Stephanie Valle and Paul Cicala for a look back at the seven biggest stories of 2024. From the capture of two leaders of the Sinaloa drug cartel, to school districts in crisis, to ongoing problems with the Gateway Hotel downtown, to the migrant crisis and the legal battles tied to Walmart Shooter case. Which story was number one?

Watch ABC-7 Xtra Sunday and find out. The show airs at 10:35 pm right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

