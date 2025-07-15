Skip to Content
New Mexico

Parents of children killed in Ruidoso flooding recovering from injuries

By
Updated
today at 5:46 PM
Published 5:44 PM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The parents of the two children killed in the Ruidoso flooding last week are now recovering from their injuries.

According to a Gofundme page set up on behalf of the family, Stephanie Trotter, the mother, was released from the hospital a few days ago. She lost her 4-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son died in a flash flood while the family was camping in an RV.

The Gofundme says the family's father, Sebastian Trotter, remains hospitalized, but will soon move to rehab. Sebastian is an Active US Military member, according to the Gofundme page.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content