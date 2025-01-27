How Trump’s tariffs could impact El Paso and Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Professor Reacts to Possible Impacts of Trump's Tariffs on the Borderland.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Professor Reacts to Possible Impacts of Trump's Tariffs on the Borderland.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.