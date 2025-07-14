YoCrunch yogurt products recalled over potential choking risk

By Katherine Dillinger, CNN

(CNN) — YoCrunch yogurt products sold across the country are being recalled because of the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper, Danone US said Monday.

The company has received reports that the dome topper may contain small, sharp pieces of transparent plastic that could make someone choke, it said in an announcement on the US Food and Drug Administration website. The issue does not involve the yogurt itself, Danone said, but it’s recalling all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch products with expiration dates between early July and early September.

“The company is working swiftly with retail partners to remove the impacted product from shelves, while it works to address the issue and bring back the YoCrunch products so many people enjoy,” Danone said in the announcement. “Danone U.S., the makers of YoCrunch, takes every consumer experience seriously and is initiating this voluntary recall in line with its commitment to product quality and consumer safety.”

Consumers who have the affected products should not eat them but should call the YoCrunch consumer care line at 1-877-344-4886 for information on refunds, Danone said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.