Longtime NFL fan in Juárez has largest football collection in Mexico

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Super Bowl LIX will be played this weekend between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, a game borderland fans enjoy each edition.

South of the border in Ciudad Juárez, a longtime NFL fan has been collecting all sorts of goods and merchandise of all NFL teams for over 30 years.

Baltazar Chávez Díaz de León has been an NFL fan since fifth grade, but when he was a kid, he didn't understand the game or why players celebrated any play. He had to buy an NFL rules book to understand it when he was young.

"Compré un libro, leí las reglas y me enamoré del deporte. A partir de ahí empezó mi pasión por la NFL," Baltazar said.

From action figures to jerseys, helmets, signed footballs, flags, caps, and Super Bowl rings, to a replica of the Vince Lombardi trophy, Baltazar has it all in his collection.

"No tengo la menor idea cuántos articulos tengo. Uno como coleccionista, la pasión es tanta al menos en mí, que cuando empecé compraba y compraba y compraba muchas cosas, hasta que llegaba a la casa y seguía comprando," Baltazar said.

He has got to the point that he only shows about 1/3 of his collection, the rest had to be stored because of lack of room.

Back in the 1970s, Baltazar started rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers; that's his all-time NFL team.

"Yo soy apasionado de los Steelers, si pierden no me enojo, al contrario, en el deporte se da revancha; yo espero a que vuelvan a ganar. Para mí es una pasión, no un sufrimiento."

"Porque hay mucha gente que le va a su equipo y pierde y este pues se pone mal. Tengo amigos que sus equipos pierden y no se les puede ni hablar. Yo no, pierden y para mí los sigo queriendo igual," Baltazar added.

Baltazar got the replica of the Vince Lombardi almost a month ago, it was a gift from his wife and niece. It was personalized as Super Bowl XLIII when the Steelers beat the Cardinals 27-23 in Tampa, Florida.

"Para mí, esto corona mi colección. Era lo que me faltaba y aquí lo tengo detrás de mi," Baltazar added.

Baltazar believes the Philadelphia Eagles will win this year's Super Bowl in New Orleans, Lousiana.