Beyond the badge: Brotherhood inside El Paso’s firehouse
El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- Have you ever wondered what life is really like inside a fire station?
ABC-7 got an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at El Paso’s Fire Station 18, revealing how local firefighters spend their days—and nights.
From cooking meals together, sharing jokes and stories, to responding instantly when emergencies strike, see the personal side of these hometown heroes.
Discover how firefighters balance the constant readiness of their jobs with daily tasks and limited sleep.
Tune in to ABC-7 at 10 on Sunday, March 2, 2025, right after the Oscars, for a unique glimpse into the lives of those dedicated to keeping the community safe.