Eye in the Sky — is Santa Teresa’s Aerostat balloon working?

In August 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) deployed an aerostat surveillance balloon above Santa Teresa, New Mexico — one of the busiest areas for human smuggling along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Now, nearly 10 months later, officials say it’s proving to be a vital tool in keeping apprehensions low and increasing safety for migrants during days with dangerous temperatures.

The Santa Teresa aerostat is one of five surveillance balloons currently deployed by CBP — four in South Texas and one in New Mexico — and although the Biden Administration proposed ending the program last year, Congress rejected the plan and officials who spoke to ABC-7's Marcel Clarke say there are no current plans to remove them.

Despite its success, CBP says there are no current plans to deploy additional aerostat balloons in the Santa Teresa region.

