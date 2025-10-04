‘A closer look’ at enforcement operations conducted by ICE ERO in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues its efforts to crackdown on migrants staying in the country illegally or those with a legal status who have a criminal record.

ICE, along with other federal agencies such as HSI, DEA, FBI, ATF, and Border Patrol, among others, have joined forces since the Trump administration began conducting these enforcement operations.

ABC-7 tagged along with ICE agents and officers to get a firsthand look at the operations they conduct daily and how they cooperate with these agencies to apprehend those allegedly staying in the country illegally who have committed crimes in the U.S. or in other countries.

"With the new administration, now we have a little bit more, I would say, leeway to do your actual job and actually go out there; but it's been a long time, and it changes," said an undercover ICE deportation officer. "Priorities can change depending on where the President is and right now, enforcement operations are a big part of our department right now (ICE ERO)."

The Fugitive Operations Team handles these operations, including its Deportation Officers.

Watch 'Targeted Enforcement: A closer look,' Monday at 10 on ABC-7.