Mesilla priest suspended, accused of stealing financial records from Las Cruces Diocese

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A priest at the Basilica of San Albino in Mesilla has been suspended for his alleged involvement in stolen financial records, according to a letter from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces.

Bishop Peter Baldacchino sent a letter to parishioners at the basilica May 8.

He wrote that in September 2025, the diocese found out more than 60,000 private records were stolen. The diocese said it learned about Father Chris Williams and other basilica employees were involved.

The letter said the leader of a Catholic community group, the Voice of the Laity, gave the stolen records to Father Williams.

"These acts exposed the diocese and all parishes to a significant risk of misappropriation and theft," Bishop Baldacchino wrote in the letter. "Fr. Chris Williams knew this but never stepped forward to report the theft to the diocese or civil authorities."

The Voice of the Laity said on its website its members and Father Williams tried to bring transparency to what they called serious financial matters within the diocese.

ABC-7 reached out to the diocese, which referred us to its attorney. We have not heard back from the attorney.

Read the full letter below: