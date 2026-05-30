Saving Hootie, the baby Great Horned Owl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A baby great horned owl, named Hootie, is on the path to recovery and slated for release in the coming weeks after being found on ABC-7's Hillary Floren's lavender farm in Tularosa and received care from multiple wildlife organizations.

Cressie Drummond was out for her morning walk when she spotted the owlet on the ground just on the edge of the border of the farm. Drummond said Hootie was just looking at her and she described him as a "white fluff ball".

Hilary's family came and picked up Hootie, keeping him safe overnight from the elements and predators in the area. The next day, Hootie embarked on his first road trip to the Second Chance Wildlife Rehab Center in El Paso, followed by a transfer to the El Paso Zoo for further care.

At the El Paso Zoo, Dr. Vikki Milne, the chief veterinarian and director of the Raptor Rehab Program, treated Hootie for a significant infection. The Raptor Rehab Program at the El Paso Zoo rescues and treats more than 100 birds of prey annually.

During his two weeks at the zoo, Hootie nearly doubled in size. Staff closely monitored the owl's health, particularly his hearing.

Following his time at the zoo, Hootie took a third road trip to Gila Wildlife Rescue in Silver City, N.M., where he continued to grow and develop feathers. Here, the focus shifted to teaching Hootie self-sufficiency.

Dennis and Denise Miller, who operate Gila Wildlife Rescue, have saved approximately 12,000 animals over the past 47 years. Their work primarily involves orphaned birds and some mammals, such as bobcats and deer. Miller described their dedication as a "calling."

The Millers spend $12,000 annually on food for the animals and do not take vacation days. They have also authored a book featuring their numerous rescues. Miller considers the release of animals "almost a spiritual experience."

Hootie the owl is scheduled to be released back onto the lavender farm in the coming weeks.