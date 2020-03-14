El Paso Health Department is not conducting any weekend coronavirus tests

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Health Department is not conducting any testing this weekend for the coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7 on Saturday.

The agency indicated that lab workers do not weekends, but any needed testing would resume on Monday.

As of Friday night, officials said seven tests for the virus had been conducted thus far, with all coming back negative except one.

The individual testing positive was identified by officials as a man in his 40s who recently traveled to California. The man was recovering at home under self-quarantine, officials said.

Mayor Dee Margo has appealed to El Pasoans to remain calm, take ordinary precautions like hand washing and avoiding large public gatherings, and avoid hoarding of staples like toilet paper, hand-sanitizers and bottled water.