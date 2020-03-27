Staffers at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus quarantined due to virus exposure

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- A small group of medical staff members at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus are being quarantined after coming into contact with a patient who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, the hospital acknowledged on Friday night.

A statement released by The Hospitals of Providence indicated the affected healthcare employees are being self-quarantined for two weeks as a precautionary measure. A spokesperson told ABC-7 none of their workers had tested positive for the virus.

“The safety of our staff is important to us. For this reason, we are carefully assessing the potential exposure of all individuals involved in the care of patients confirmed for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, and based on CDC guidelines, some staff members at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus have been recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days. The hospital is committed to keeping our patients, visitors, staff and community safe.”

The spokesperson declined to indicate the number of workers quarantined, but said it would not impact operations at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus located at 3280 Joe Battle Boulevard in El Paso.

Meanwhile, there were questions Friday as to whether other hospitals in the Borderland were also quarantining staff.

Officials with Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, when asked about possible quarantines, provided the statement below to ABC-7. They declined to answer any further inquiries on the topic.

“To date, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare has not had any positive cases of COVID-19 in our hospitals. Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is following guidelines outlined by the CDC and the El Paso County Medical Society as they pertain to possible exposure of healthcare personnel to COVID-19. Above all, our priority is to protect our patients to make sure they are not exposed to COVID-19, as well as to protect our front-line clinicians and caregivers so they are able to continue caring for our patients and our community.”

And at University Medical Center, there were no reports of any medical staff having to quarantine as a result of exposure to coronavirus patients.