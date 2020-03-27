Watch LIVE: Las Cruces City Council considers allocating $4.3M for virus health crisis

Health

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The mayor of Las Cruces and City Council will consider an ordinance Friday allocating $4.3 million, which would allow the city to spend the cash on aid during the coronavirus health crisis.

"I'll tell you right now, if I can tap into the 'Telshor Fund,' I'm prepared to spend $5 million, if needed," Mayor Ken Miyagishima told ABC-7 in an interview earlier this week.

There is currently $40 million in the Telshor Fund, which was originally intended for healthcare purposes, Miyagishima said. He called an emergency City Council meeting for Friday at 9:30 a.m.