Virus case tied to east El Paso nursing home, residents will undergo testing

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- A confirmed coronavirus case tied to an east El Paso nursing home will result in residents there undergoing testing.

The nursing director at the Regent Care Nursing Home at 10880 Edgemere Boulevard confirmed to ABC-7 that a former resident has tested positive for the virus and is now hospitalized.

"Regent Care is doing everything we can to take precautions to protect our residents and our staff," the nursing director said.

"We are following the health department's guidelines, they've been in contact with us and that's who we will stay in contact with and do everything that they ask us to do," she added.

The nursing director said "there will be residents and patients tested. The Department of Health is guiding us every inch."

No further details were immediately available.