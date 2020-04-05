‘This is a true emergency’: El Paso virus cases reach 115, top doctor says ‘it will only get worse’

Health

EL PASO, Texas — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in El Paso County reached 115 on Sunday as public health officials reported nine new cases.

Of those 115 total cases, 27 El Pasoans were hospitalized - with ten of the patients in intensive care, officials noted.

As the number of cases continue to grow, authorities said part of the reason is a lack of compliance with the city and county "stay home, work safe" orders on social distancing.

"We continue to receive complaints about businesses and residents who are not following these directives. While city and county officials are working to investigate these complaints and enforcing the new orders, I must stress that the number of positive cases will accelerate dramatically over the next several weeks and it will only get worse," said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

He added: "This is a true emergency and we need everyone to take responsibility and insist on strict cooperation."

Under the orders, residents are required to stay home except for essential errands or to work at essential businesses.

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak provided by the health department.