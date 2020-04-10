El Paso reports 2nd virus death as cases rise over 250: See the map

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman in her 70s has become El Paso's second coronavirus death in as many days, health officials confirmed Friday.

The woman died at a local hospital and had underlying medical conditions.

“Today is another somber day for our community, our thoughts and prayers go out to the affected families,” said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

Word of the elderly woman's death came just a day after the first virus death - a man in his 80s - was announced.

Officials also reported 27 additional virus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of El Pasoans infected to 252.

Of those more than 250 people infected, 52 of them are hospitalized with 21 listed in intensive care.

Officials on Friday again pleaded with El Pasoans to stay home so that more people don't fall ill.

“It is imperative that we stay home as ordered and continue observing social distancing and other preventive measures we have mentioned over and over, such as washing hands, not touching your face and especially social distancing," Ocaranza said.

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.

COVID Report – April 10 2020 by Jim Parker on Scribd