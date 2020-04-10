El Paso teen sisters raise money to feed healthcare workers during pandemic

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Two local sisters are using their spare time during this pandemic to raise money, and feed first-responders and healthcare workers on the front lines.

16-year-old Aria Bella Daniels and her 13-year-old sister Giuliana started "Comfort Catering." The girls are using money raised through a GoFundMe to buy food from local restaurants, and delivering packaged meals to hospitals and first-responders. More than 200 meals have been delivered, and these girls say they are just getting started.

"It just feels so amazing when you see their faces and they're so excited to get the food. It just gives me the best feeling, all the way down to your heart," says Giuliana.

The good Samaritan effort is a family affair. Their mother Amanda even made their logo, and helps with logistics. The family realizes not everyone has money to give right now, so they have another way those people can help.

"Make a thank you card, and send it to us, and we will print it out and deliver it with all the meals," says Aria Bella.

The meals and thank you cards have been spreading smiles and love throughout the borderland, and these girls say they want to continue this project as long as possible.