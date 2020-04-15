Union wants immediate action by governor after virus death at El Paso Psychiatric Center

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- A state workers union on Wednesday called for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to take immediate action following the apparent coronavirus-related death of an employee at the state-run El Paso Psychiatric Center.

An outbreak of the virus affecting both patients and staff at the facility is responsible for at least 32 of El Paso County's nearly 400 confirmed cases, or about eight percent.

"Unfortunately, very little has been done to protect both clients and staff at state supported living centers, state hospitals and state health science centers," wrote officials with the Texas State Employees Union.

Including the El Paso Psychiatric Center cases, the labor group said a combined 228 workers and patients at state-run facilities across Texas had contracted the virus.

The union said it wants the governor to order immediate testing for all front-line workers at these state facilities, as well as provide them with hazard-duty pay.

There was no immediate response from the governor's office to the union's demands.

The El Paso Psychiatric Center is operated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and provides in-patient psychiatric services for up to 74 adults.

HHSC officials have repeatedly declined to discuss, or even acknowledge, the virus outbreak at the facility.

In addition, HHSC's call center in El Paso's Lower Valley has also seen a worker infected with the virus, which reportedly prompted a temporary closure of those offices for disinfecting.