El Paso won’t ease virus restrictions as 31 new cases brings total to 482 infections, still 7 deaths

Health

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso public health leaders reported 31 new coronavirus cases on Friday night, bringing the county’s total closer to 500. While the number of infections rose to 482, while the death toll remained at seven.

There were now 38 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 11 of those patients currently in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Despite calls by President Trump for states and cities to ease restrictions put in place due to the virus, Mayor Dee Margo said "the re-opening of El Paso is contingent on the rate of infection and residents complying with the current Stay Home Order."

While other parts of Texas were set to see state parks re-open next week, Margo said that would not be happening in El Paso. Franklin Mountains and Hueco Tanks would remain closed, he said after consulting with state officials late Friday.

"Until we see a consistent decrease in our positive cases, we will not be ready to lift restrictions,” Margo emphasized.

Friday marked the fourth day in a row of double-digit virus case increases for El Paso, which City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said simply "cannot be ignored."

“Reducing the number of cases locally rest in each and every one of our community residents’ hands and will require all of us to follow the Stay Home Order more closely and adhering to social distancing measures. Only then, will some of the restrictions in El Paso be lifted,” Ocaranza explained.

The 'Stay Home Order' was just extended by officials this past week to run for another month, until May 17.

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.