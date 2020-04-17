Borderland grocery store chains adapt to social distancing guidelines, need for sanitizing practices

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Borderland grocery store chains are adapting in different ways to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the need for social distancing and sanitation practices in their stores.

Albertson's:

Nancy Keane, a spokesperson for Albertson's, reported the grocery chain has installed plexiglass in checkout lanes in more than 2,200 stores nationwide to act as a protective barrier between customers and cashiers.

Keane wrote in an email to ABC-7 that Albertson's has taken enhanced measures to clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms and high-touch points of the store, including conducting a deep cleanse at the end of each business day. Albertson's has also assigned associates to positions exclusively responsible for cleaning surfaces throughout stores.

Keane wrote that CDC cleanliness guidelines are enforced frequently to employees.

"We regularly remind our associates to follow all CDC guidelines for frequent hand washing, hand sanitizer use, and surface cleaning," Keane wrote.

Customers are also no longer able to use reusable bags to prevent the spread of germs.

"Customers can bring the reusable bags in, but we will not place groceries in them," Keane wrote. "The customer is more than welcome to use them, but if we bag their groceries , we will use plastic bags."

The grocery chain is also asking employees, as well as customers, to self-check themselves for symptoms. Keane reports the store has posted signs at entrances and in back rooms that ask everyone to perform these screenings before grocery shopping or clocking in for work. The signs ask associates, customers, and vendors to stay home if: "a member of their household has been diagnosed with or is suspected to have COVID-19, or they have symptoms, including a cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, diarrhea, nausea, or chills and body aches."

Albertson's will be providing masks for front-line associates, distribution and manufacturing associates when they become available.

Albertson's began limiting occupancy inside stores on April 8th to help with social distancing. Stores are only allowing 75 to 100 people depending on the size of each specific store.

The store has also set aside dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens and other at-risk populations, like pregnant women and those who are immunocompromised. Nationwide, those hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, individual stores may each operate on different schedules, so it is advised that shoppers call their local store for specifics.

Keane says the store also uses posters around the store and marked off spacing on the ground to remind customers to practice distancing themselves.

"We are constantly looking for solutions to help us improve this practice in our stores," wrote Keane.

Many Albertson's stores throughout the country are also adjusting hours to restock shelves.

Walmart

Walmart representatives report the company has implemented numerous new policies since the pandemic began.

Rebecca Thomason, a spokesperson for Walmart, wrote in a statement that stores are implementing new cleaning measures. These include deep cleaning stores and high traffic areas multiple times a day.

To decrease the spread of germs, Thomason wrote that plexiglass "sneeze guards" are being installed at checkout and pharmacy counters.

Walmart is also holding special shopping hours for older customers and those who might be more vulnerable to the virus. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart is holding hour-long shopping events every Tuesday for anyone ages 60 or older. The events will start one hour before the store opens and access to pharmacies and vision centers will be included.

Sprouts

Diego Romero, a spokesperson for Sprouts says the company is closely following CDC and local health authority guidelines at stores.

"We have increased our cleaning and sanitation, paying close attention to high touch areas such as service counters, restrooms, carts and checkout lanes," Romero wrote in an email response.

Romero wrote that the stores are implementing social distancing measures as well, including adding floor markers at register lines to encourage six feet of distance between shoppers. The company has also provided stores with plexiglass register barriers.

In the event stores become too crowded, Romero wrote that store managers will begin regulating the number of shoppers allowed inside at a time.

Romero also reports that employees are required to wear masks and gloves, as well as required to complete a health screening questionnaire prior to working.

"We also ask that if they feel any symptoms of illness at all to stay home and call their medial provider immediately," Romero wrote.