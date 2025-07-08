ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot temps, storm potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the looming heat. Temperatures will be dangerously hot this week.

Today temperatures begin climbing. We are expecting to reach above average temps today. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 100, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high 99.

Rain chances are still apart of todays forecast. Rain chances climb to 30% into your evening.

Temperatures will continue increasing leaning dangerously hot by your Thursday and Friday anticipating temps between 104-107.