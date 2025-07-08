Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot temps, storm potential

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:27 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the looming heat. Temperatures will be dangerously hot this week.

Today temperatures begin climbing. We are expecting to reach above average temps today. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 100, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high 99.

Rain chances are still apart of todays forecast. Rain chances climb to 30% into your evening.

Temperatures will continue increasing leaning dangerously hot by your Thursday and Friday anticipating temps between 104-107.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content