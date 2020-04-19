El Paso’s top doctor warns of ‘apathy’ as daily double-digit virus case growth continues: 531 total cases, 8 deaths

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- For the sixth day in a row, El Paso County saw a double-digit increase in the number of new coronavirus infections, with 26 additional cases on Sunday for a total to date of 531.

The death toll was unchanged at eight, officials said.

There were 29 El Pasoans hospitalized on Sunday due to the virus, with health leaders saying eight of those patients were in intensive care units.

City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza warned that "apathy" among El Pasoans could fuel the virus outbreak further, causing it "to spread like wild fire in our community."

“The worst thing that we can do is become complacent and think that this pandemic is starting to slow down and become irrelevant,” he said Sunday, again urging people to comply with the city and county stay-at-home orders and obey social distancing guidelines.

He added, "We all want this to be over but it is going to take some time and determination to make sure we keep this virus in check.”

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.