Skip to Content
Health
By
Updated
today at 10:07 pm
Published 10:01 pm

‘Healthcare Heroes’: How you can help Borderland hospital workers and patients during crisis

heroes work here sign
Georgina Williams
Georgina Williams put this sign in front of University Medical Center that reads: "Heroes work here."

EL PASO, Texas -- A new fund aims to help the doctors, nurses and patients affected by Covid-19 in the Borderland.

The new Covid-19 Compassionate Care Fund was created by the University Medical Center Foundation and the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation.

Click here to donate.

Donations will:

  • Provide basic supplies, like food, clothing, medical supplies and toiletries to patients who need them
  • Help "financially challenged and vulnerable patients" cover healthcare costs and medication related to Covid-19
  • Assist hospitals with personal protective equipment, supplies and programs related to Covid-19

"As you know, there is a short supply of masks and all the other equipment that helps protect our healthcare heroes," said Estela Casas, the executive director of the University Medical Center Foundation who was a longtime news anchor at ABC-7. "That's why (we) formed the UMC Covid-19 Compassionate Care Fund."

Coronavirus / El Paso / News

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply