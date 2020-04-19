‘Healthcare Heroes’: How you can help Borderland hospital workers and patients during crisis

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- A new fund aims to help the doctors, nurses and patients affected by Covid-19 in the Borderland.

The new Covid-19 Compassionate Care Fund was created by the University Medical Center Foundation and the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation.

Donations will:

Provide basic supplies, like food, clothing, medical supplies and toiletries to patients who need them

Help "financially challenged and vulnerable patients" cover healthcare costs and medication related to Covid-19

Assist hospitals with personal protective equipment, supplies and programs related to Covid-19

"As you know, there is a short supply of masks and all the other equipment that helps protect our healthcare heroes," said Estela Casas, the executive director of the University Medical Center Foundation who was a longtime news anchor at ABC-7. "That's why (we) formed the UMC Covid-19 Compassionate Care Fund."