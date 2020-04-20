Woman who made ‘Heroes work here’ sign surprises UMC doctors & nurses with dozens of tamales

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso doctor's wife wanted to show the hardworking staff at University Medical Center her gratitude during the pandemic.

Georgina Williams, married to Dr. Gethin Williams, made 144 tamales to give to the UMC doctors and nurses on Tuesday.

"There's a story behind the tamales," Williams explained. "Every year since I've been with my husband and he's been working at the hospital, I've always made it a point to give tamales to his staff, who I've never met!"

She also previously had placed a sign in front of UMC that reads: "Heroes work here."

Click here to donate to UMC's COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund.