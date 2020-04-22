Top doctor insists El Pasoans ‘stay home’ as new virus death and 58 more cases occur

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's Public Health Department on Wednesday reported another coronavirus death, bringing the official fatality count to 10. The latest victim was a man in his 70s.

Officials also announced 58 additional virus cases bringing the county’s total number to 645, with the infections nearly equally divided between men and women.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 35 people hospitalized, with 18 of those patients in intensive care.

"We are still seeing double digits in the number of (new) positive cases and we have not reached our peak, which is why we keep insisting that people need to stay home and avoid leaving your home unless absolutely necessary,” said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

The county's top doctor added, “If you must leave your home for essential activities, then wear a cloth face covering."

The local "Stay Home Work Safe" order currently remains in effect until May 17.

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.