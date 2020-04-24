As virus cases top 700, El Pasoans warned to wear face coverings or face fines, jail time

Health

EL PASO, Texas — Another day of double-digit increases in the number of coronavirus cases in El Paso county brought a stern warning from officials to obey the new order requiring face coverings, or risk the possibility of criminal charges carrying a fine and/or jail time.

"If we must go out and know that we will be interacting with others we must wear face coverings," insisted City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

RELATED ITEM: Read the El Paso city/county face covering order

Public health leaders reported 32 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total infections to 706. The number of virus deaths remained unchanged at ten.

Among the new cases was an El Paso school district cafeteria employee who had been serving to-go meals. Not reflected in Friday's death tally was a Providence nurse who died after testing positive; the cause of her death was under investigation.

As of Friday, officials said there were 38 El Pasoans hospitalized due to the virus, with 26 of those patients in intensive care.

Meantime, the new requirement to wear face coverings in public took effect Friday by order of El Paso's mayor and the county judge, and Ocaranza warned that “our numbers (of virus cases) will keep increasing if we don’t adhere" to the order.

Officials said failing to comply with the directive to wear a face covering in public could result in misdemeanor criminal charges carrying a fine ranging from $500 to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.

Spot checks of various locales around the city on Friday found many who were complying with the face mask order, but it was far from universal as some people defied the directive calling it "a joke" and "ridiculous."

Many El Pasoans, though, voiced support for the new rule and encouraged others to comply.

"I think it is a good thing. If it helps stop the spread of the virus that is good," said Luz Britt, who was out running essential errands. "It's not the most comfortable thing but if it's good, great!"

Business owner David Rajme told ABC-7 that city and county leaders were having to make some "hard decisions" as they try to balance the desire to get the economy going again along with the ongoing virus concerns in the community.

"Which way do we go? Is it economics or health," he asked.

Ocaranza, the county's top health official, suggested Friday evening that local leaders would only lift business restrictions if they could ensure reasonable safety standards.

“As our businesses look to the opportunity of reopening and our economy works to be reawakened," he explained, "we must not forget about our community’s health."

Below is the latest coronavirus case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.