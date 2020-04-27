‘Not comfortable’: El Paso’s top doctor concerned about Texas governor’s reopening plan

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said he's uncomfortable with a decision by the governor to allow restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and malls to start letting customers trickle into their establishments later this week.

In an interview Monday with ABC-7 after the governor unveiled his plan to reopen Texas' economy, Dr. Ocaranza expressed concern given that El Paso's coronavirus cases continue to rise and we're "not seeing a flattening of the curve yet."

Gov. Greg Abbott said he will allow his monthlong stay-at-home order to expire on April 30, His plan then allows establishments to let in customers up to 25% of capacity as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

"I'm not completely comfortable with that," Ocaranza said, "but we will continue sending the same preventive message to the community."

The county's top doctor said it was up to each and every El Pasoan to "take responsibility" for helping reduce the rise in virus cases.

"If we're still having an upward trend instead of a downward trend, then we need to continue following the same steps: Social distancing, hygene, mot going outside for non-essential things," Ocaranza said.

Bars, barbershops, hair salons and gyms will still remain closed, under Abbott's latest state directive, as will universities and schools.

