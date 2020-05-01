El Paso virus deaths rise to 22, total cases spike closer toward 1,000

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Public Health Department on Friday evening reported one new Covid-19 death, a man in his 60s, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 22.

Officials also reported 37 new virus cases, bringing El Paso County’s total case number ever closer to the 1,000 mark, standing at 961.

City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said he was "saddened to report another death due to the virus" and added that the continued spike in new cases likely stems from a lack of social distancing by El Pasoans over Easter weekend.

He also made a dire prediction that El Paso "will very likely see another spike in cases—or worse, a rise in deaths—due to social gathers expected to occur during the Mother’s Day weekend."

“As I have said over and over again, stay home! Please don’t go out if you don’t have to, don’t visit friends or families who don’t live under your same roof,” pleaded the county's top doctor on the same day that Texas' governor forced El Paso to allow stores and restaurants to reopen on a limited basis if the desired.

With 58 El Pasoans hospitalized on Friday evening, including 30 patients in intensive care, Ocaranza urged people to comply with city and county orders requiring face coverings to be worn in public and banning gatherings of any size.

"Plainly, this means visiting your parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins or friends who do not live in same household as you is prohibited as a preventative measure to stop Covid-19 from spreading," he explained.

Mayor Dee Margo told ABC-7 that contrary to what some may think, the city and county are still allowed to mandate face mask use. He said Gov. Abbott's order simply doesn't allow the city and county to impose criminal penalties.

However, Margo said such is not the case with the ban on gatherings. He said that ban will be enforced and could result in fines or jail time for non-compliance.

Below is the latest coronavirus case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.