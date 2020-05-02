‘People are dying’ says El Paso’s top doctor as virus cases rise to just shy of 1,000

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Public Health Department reported 25 new coronavirus cases on Saturday evening, bringing the county’s cumulative number just shy of the thousand case milestone to 986.

After several days of additional deaths being tallied, the number of fatalities held at 22. But health leaders said there were 61 El Pasoans hospitalized, with 39 of those patients in intensive care and 20 on ventilators as of Saturday.

“If you do not need to be out of your home, don’t! You are putting yourself and your loved ones at risk. People are dying and others are in the ICU," City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza urged El Pasoans.

He also had a warning for those who don't think virus infection couldn't happen to them or their family.

“We need residents to understand that this virus does not discriminate, it attacks all ages and we need everybody to adhere and abide by our directive,” Ocaranza said.

The latest joint city/county directive he refers to requires that face coverings be worn in public and prohibits public and private social gatherings of any number in size.

Health leaders said 455 people had recovered from the virus todate, so there were 509 active cases within El Paso County on Saturday.

Below is the latest coronavirus case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.

The map shows the amount of positive cases by zip codes, with the number of cases in red dots: 79821 (2), 79835 (27), 79836 (5), 79838 (9), 79849 (18), 79853 (16), 79901 (1), 79902 (11), 79903 (40), 79904 (28), 79905 (52), 79907 (46), 79911 (6), 79912 (76), 79915 (39), 79922 (5), 79924 (41), 79925 (40), 79927 (53), 79928 (66), 79930 (27), 79932 (38), 79934 (28), 79935 (26), 79936 (140), 79938 (146)