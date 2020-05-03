‘Danger still lurks’: El Paso virus cases inch near 1,000 – but hospitalizations go down

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Health officials reported yet another day of double-digit increases in El Paso County coronavirus cases on Sunday, but they did find an encouraging sign as hospitalization numbers decreased.

There were a dozen new infections on Sunday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 998, officials said, while the number of deaths remained at 22.

As of Sunday evening, there were 31 people hospitalized due to the virus, which was cut nearly in half from Saturday's 61 hospital patients. Officials said 21 of those hospitalized Sunday were in intensive care, which was down from 39 on the prior day.

Despite the daily decline in hospitalizations, the county's top doctor said "the community needs to understand that this is not over.”

“People are still testing positive for Covid-19 and we need to see more decreases in order to claim a flattening of our curve. The danger still lurks in our community," said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

To date, health leaders indicated 474 El Pasoans had recovered from the virus, leaving 502 currently active cases within the county.

Below is the latest coronavirus case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.

The map shows the amount of positive cases by zip codes, with the number of cases in red dots: 79821 (2), 79835 (27), 79836 (5), 79838 (9), 79849 (18), 79853 (16), 79901 (1), 79902 (11), 79903 (40), 79904 (29), 79905 (52), 79907 (47), 79911 (6), 79912 (77), 79915 (39), 79922 (5), 79924 (42), 79925 (40), 79927 (53), 79928 (67), 79930 (28), 79932 (38), 79934 (28), 79935 (26), 79936 (141), 79938 (151).