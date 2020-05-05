El Paso sees spike of 51 new virus cases; total now 1,080

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Health officials reported a spike of additional coronavirus cases in El Paso County on Tuesday evening, with 51 new infections bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,080.

City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said the reason for the large double-digit increase can be attributed to El Pasoans ignoring social distancing directives.

“Stop making excuses on why it is ok to visit family members and friends who do not live in your immediate household," Dr. Ocaranza said emphatically. "Social gatherings are simply not allowed. Meaning social gatherings consist of anyone who does not live in your immediate household, such as aunts, uncles, grandparents, etc. are prohibited."

Of the 1,080 case total, the number of active infections at 544 remained greater than the number of those recovered at 514.

The death toll held at 22 on Tuesday. But officials noted there were 71 El Pasoans hospitalized due to the virus, and more than half of those patients, 40, were in intensive care.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said he was reviewing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's new guidelines unveiled earlier Thursday on the next phase of re-opening businesses, but he vowed: “We can only continue to re-open our economy if the community does their part to social distance, wear face coverings and not gather."

The mayor emphasized that face coverings remained required and social gatherings of any size are banned under joint city/county directives. He added, "It is critical everyone, businesses and residents, follow these guidelines so we do not jeopardize our public health.”

Margo said violations of the local orders should be reported to El Paso police by calling 915-832-4400; he said anyone with questions about what's allowed and not allowed can call 3-1-1 for information.

More than 10,200 coronavirus tests had been performed as of Tuesday and the health department said it would soon start conducting new antibody testing — a blood test that indicates if a person may have previously been exposed to Covid-19 and developed antibodies.

Health leaders said the antibody testing would initially begin with public safety and healthcare workers before expanding it to the general public, but no timelines were given.

Below is the latest coronavirus case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.

The map shows the amount of positive cases by zip codes, with the number of cases in red dots: 79821 (2), 79835 (30), 79836 (6), 79838 (10), 79849 (19), 79853 (19), 79901 (5), 79902 (13), 79903 (40), 79904 (33), 79905 (54), 79907 (51), 79911 (7), 79912 (82), 79915 (44), 79922 (5), 79924 (45), 79925 (43), 79927 (61), 79928 (75), 79930 (32), 79932 (46), 79934 (28), 79935 (25), 79936 (144), 79938 (161).