Las Palmas Del Sol Emergency Center diverts some patients amid rise in virus hospitalizations

EL PASO, Texas -- The Las Palmas Del Sol Emergency Center began diverting some patients Saturday in what is the first publicly known instance of hospital diversions to occur in El Paso amid the recent rise in hospitalizations due to Covid-19.

El Paso area hospitals, including University Medical Center in addition to Las Palmas and Del Sol, have seen a surge in patients over the past few weeks which corresponds to El Paso Department of Public Health data reflecting record amounts of coronavirus illness requiring hospital care.

In a statement late Saturday to ABC-7, a Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare spokesperson confirmed information provided by multiple sources about the situation.

"Due to a surge in patient volume and in an effort to better deploy clinical and emergency resources across Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, on Saturday, July 11, healthcare services provided at the Las Palmas Del Sol Emergency Center on North Zaragoza Road in east El Paso were temporarily consolidated into other Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hospitals... We may also transfer patients between facilities within our healthcare system or across the local healthcare systems in order to provide the most appropriate care."

As of Saturday, El Paso hospitals had over 250 Covid-19 patients, according to health department data.

El Paso is not alone in dealing with this surge as the state of Texas has surpassed 10,000 current hospitalizations. Medical facilities in other parts of the state, most notably the Rio Grande Valley, have also reported diverting patients over the past week.